Trump's Oval Office Encore: Direct-to-Camera Diplomacy

Donald Trump has introduced a new paradigm in presidential communication, opting for frequent, almost-daily appearances from the Oval Office. In doing so, he aims to reassert his authority by using the esteemed setting as a backdrop for direct media interactions.

This approach marks a stark contrast with his predecessor, Joe Biden, who faced criticism for his limited engagements and scripted addresses. In nearly four weeks, Trump has held 34 press sessions, including 16 from the Oval Office, as noted by presidential scholar Martha Joynt Kumar.

His strategy not only highlights his penchant for stagecraft but also his willingness to control the media narrative. The president's live sessions often feature spontaneous comments and discussions on contentious issues like Ukraine and Gaza, underscoring his hands-on media tactics.

