Europeans Reeling from Shocking Trump Diplomacy Moves

They should not have been surprised. Yet European officials find themselves shocked and unprepared following the Trump administration's recent diplomatic maneuvers involving Ukraine, Russia, and European defense commitments.

During a significant security conference in Munich, European delegates expressed profound concern. They voiced fears about the reliability of U.S. military protection and the potential impacts of a peace deal between President Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin that might compromise the security of Ukraine and broader European regions.

U.S. Vice President JD Vance's remarks further fueled European unease, as they criticized Europe for stifling free speech and mishandling migration. The Trump administration's unpredictable diplomatic approach has left Europe scrambling to organize its defense strategy and navigate shifting global alliances.

(With inputs from agencies.)