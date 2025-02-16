European Leaders to Convene in France for Strategic Summit on Ukraine War
France is set to host a summit of European leaders to strategize on the Ukraine war and European security. The meeting, influenced by President Trump's approach, aims to solidify Europe's stance in providing security guarantees for Kyiv amidst a backdrop of political disunity.
In a pivotal move, France announced on Sunday its plan to convene a summit of European leaders on Monday to deliberate over the ongoing Ukraine war and the continent's security dynamics. The summit comes as Europe grapples with the implications of U.S. President Donald Trump's unilateral strategies regarding the conflict.
The initiative follows a statement from Trump's Ukraine envoy, Keith Kellogg, clarifying that Europe would not initially be included in direct Ukraine peace talks following the U.S.'s inquiries to European capitals about potential security contributions for Ukraine. French Foreign Minister Jean-Noel Barrot emphasized the session's pragmatic focus and warned against over-dramatization.
Persistent challenges have underscored Europe's struggle to present a unified front in tackling the Ukraine crisis and managing relations with Russia, now into its third year of aggression against its neighbor. The imminent summit invites leaders from key European nations and alliances, with aims to assess immediate support for Ukraine, define Europe's role in security assurances, and enhance collective defense, though definitive outcomes remain uncertain.
Europe's Role in Ukraine's Security Guarantees
