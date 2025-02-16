Crypto Controversy: Argentine President Faces Impeachment Threat

Argentine President Javier Milei is under fire after endorsing a cryptocurrency that quickly plummeted in value, prompting calls from opposition figures for his impeachment. The controversial endorsement and subsequent crash of the crypto coin have sparked international attention and raised suspicions of fraudulent activity.

The incident unfolded when Milei recommended the little-known cryptocurrency $LIBRA on social platform X. The endorsement initially saw the value of $LIBRA surge to nearly $5 per coin, but it rapidly collapsed to less than $1. Argentina's fintech chamber has raised concerns over a potential 'rug pull' scam.

Leandro Santoro, an opposition lawmaker, has demanded the launch of impeachment proceedings, citing national embarrassment. Milei deleted his post on X and stated he had no connection to the crypto, withdrawing his endorsement after learning of the crash.

