Left Menu

Crypto Controversy: Argentine President Faces Impeachment Threat

Argentine President Javier Milei faces potential impeachment after promoting a cryptocurrency that crashed. The incident, suspected to be a 'rug pull,' has drawn international scrutiny. Milei claims to be unaware of the crypto's details and deleted his endorsement upon learning of the situation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 16-02-2025 20:11 IST | Created: 16-02-2025 20:11 IST
Crypto Controversy: Argentine President Faces Impeachment Threat
Javier Milei

Argentine President Javier Milei is under fire after endorsing a cryptocurrency that quickly plummeted in value, prompting calls from opposition figures for his impeachment. The controversial endorsement and subsequent crash of the crypto coin have sparked international attention and raised suspicions of fraudulent activity.

The incident unfolded when Milei recommended the little-known cryptocurrency $LIBRA on social platform X. The endorsement initially saw the value of $LIBRA surge to nearly $5 per coin, but it rapidly collapsed to less than $1. Argentina's fintech chamber has raised concerns over a potential 'rug pull' scam.

Leandro Santoro, an opposition lawmaker, has demanded the launch of impeachment proceedings, citing national embarrassment. Milei deleted his post on X and stated he had no connection to the crypto, withdrawing his endorsement after learning of the crash.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Shocking NBA Trade: Doncic's Departure Stuns Mavericks Fans, Wembanyama Weighs In

Shocking NBA Trade: Doncic's Departure Stuns Mavericks Fans, Wembanyama Weig...

 Global
2
Impeachment Looms for Argentine Leader Over Crashed Cryptocurrency

Impeachment Looms for Argentine Leader Over Crashed Cryptocurrency

 Global
3
Diplomatic Thaw: US and Russia Discuss Peace and Progress

Diplomatic Thaw: US and Russia Discuss Peace and Progress

 Global
4
US Deportation Flights Stir Political Debate in Punjab

US Deportation Flights Stir Political Debate in Punjab

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

South Africa’s Green Transition: Preparing the Workforce for a Sustainable Future

Can Minimum Wages Fight Poverty? Lessons from Indonesia’s Economic Policies

Expanding Parental Rights in Argentina: A Step Toward Gender Equality and Inclusion

Mexico’s Child Labor Ban: Impact on Employment, Education, and Policy Lessons

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025