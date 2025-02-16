Statehood Stalemate: J&K Congress Leader Criticizes Centre's Delays

In a surge of dissatisfaction, Jammu and Kashmir Congress president Tariq Hameed Karra criticized the Indian central government for its lack of commitment to restoring statehood to the Union Territory. Karra, speaking during a party campaign event, accused the administration of sidestepping promises made to the region's people.

Union Minister Kiran Rijiju recently reiterated that statehood would be restored eventually, yet declined to specify when, despite previous assurances from top government officials, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah.

The Congress leader's comments highlight growing discontent with the BJP-led government, whom he also accused of neglecting infrastructure in Rajouri and Poonch, casting a spotlight on abandoned projects like the proposed railway line initiated in 2012.

