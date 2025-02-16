Left Menu

Strengthening Ties: Jaishankar's Diplomatic Odyssey at the Indian Ocean Conference

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar engaged in bilateral discussions with multiple foreign ministers at the Indian Ocean Conference in Oman. Topics included trade, investment, and energy security. Key meetings were held with ministers from Oman, Iran, Brunei, Bhutan, and Sri Lanka, highlighting regional cooperation and diplomacy.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Muscat | Updated: 16-02-2025 21:06 IST | Created: 16-02-2025 21:06 IST
External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar focused on diplomatic engagements at the 8th Indian Ocean Conference in Oman, meeting with his Omani counterpart Badr Albusaidi. Discussions highlighted trade and energy security cooperation.

During the event, Jaishankar engaged with several foreign ministers from countries including Bangladesh, Nepal, and Sri Lanka, addressing bilateral and regional cooperation issues. Emphasizing development and security aspirations in the Indian Ocean, he underscored countries supporting each other.

The conference also commemorated 70 years of India-Oman relations. Jaishankar's extensive diplomacy efforts reflected in meetings with officials from Bhutan, Brunei, Maldives, Iran and more, focusing on shared economic growth and regional stability.

(With inputs from agencies.)

