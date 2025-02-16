Strengthening Ties: Jaishankar's Diplomatic Odyssey at the Indian Ocean Conference

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar focused on diplomatic engagements at the 8th Indian Ocean Conference in Oman, meeting with his Omani counterpart Badr Albusaidi. Discussions highlighted trade and energy security cooperation.

During the event, Jaishankar engaged with several foreign ministers from countries including Bangladesh, Nepal, and Sri Lanka, addressing bilateral and regional cooperation issues. Emphasizing development and security aspirations in the Indian Ocean, he underscored countries supporting each other.

The conference also commemorated 70 years of India-Oman relations. Jaishankar's extensive diplomacy efforts reflected in meetings with officials from Bhutan, Brunei, Maldives, Iran and more, focusing on shared economic growth and regional stability.

