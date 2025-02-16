Europe's Strategic Maneuver: Mobilizing Unity Amidst US Diplomatic Push on Ukraine

European leaders are aligning to address assertive US efforts to end Russia's conflict with Ukraine. France announced a meeting of continental leaders as Baltic countries advocated new actions to strengthen Kyiv in any prospective negotiations.

Amid concern over US President Trump's swift diplomatic maneuvers, European officials are considering sanctions and increased defense expenditures. Finnish President Alexander Stubb emphasized three phases to prepare for talks: pre-negotiation, ceasefire, and long-term peace.

French President Emmanuel Macron convened leaders to solidify Europe's stance, while European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen suggested a temporary waiver of EU budget rules to enhance defense spending. This highlights Europe's need to offer concrete value to secure US cooperation.

