U.S. Diplomatic Shift: Taiwan Fact Sheet Sparks Debate

The U.S. State Department's update to its Taiwan fact sheet has stirred significant diplomatic discourse by removing previous phrasing which explicitly stated a non-support stance for Taiwan's independence. This update takes place amid Washington's ongoing opposition to unilateral changes by Taiwan or China concerning Taiwan's independent status.

The revised document now highlights Taiwan's collaborative efforts with U.S. defense technology and semiconductor projects, and Washington's commitment to supporting Taiwan's membership in international entities where suitable. This change comes shortly after U.S. President Donald Trump began his second term, marking a shift in diplomatic rhetoric.

While the United States officially maintains no diplomatic ties with Taiwan, it remains a pivotal ally, ensuring the island's capacity for self-defense. The State Department reiterates its dedication to the one China policy and advocates for peaceful resolutions to cross-Strait differences, urging both sides to engage in dialogue devoid of coercion.

(With inputs from agencies.)