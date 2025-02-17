Left Menu

U.S. Diplomatic Shift: Taiwan Fact Sheet Sparks Debate

The U.S. State Department made updates to its Taiwan fact sheet, omitting a previous mention of not supporting Taiwan independence. The update reflects strengthened Taiwan-U.S. tech cooperation and support for Taiwan's inclusion in global organizations while retaining opposition to unilateral changes between Taiwan and China. Taiwan welcomed this change.

U.S. Diplomatic Shift: Taiwan Fact Sheet Sparks Debate
The U.S. State Department's update to its Taiwan fact sheet has stirred significant diplomatic discourse by removing previous phrasing which explicitly stated a non-support stance for Taiwan's independence. This update takes place amid Washington's ongoing opposition to unilateral changes by Taiwan or China concerning Taiwan's independent status.

The revised document now highlights Taiwan's collaborative efforts with U.S. defense technology and semiconductor projects, and Washington's commitment to supporting Taiwan's membership in international entities where suitable. This change comes shortly after U.S. President Donald Trump began his second term, marking a shift in diplomatic rhetoric.

While the United States officially maintains no diplomatic ties with Taiwan, it remains a pivotal ally, ensuring the island's capacity for self-defense. The State Department reiterates its dedication to the one China policy and advocates for peaceful resolutions to cross-Strait differences, urging both sides to engage in dialogue devoid of coercion.

