China's Call for U.S. Tariff Reevaluation: A Trade Tension Spotlight

The Chinese commerce ministry is advocating for the U.S. to lift unilateral tariffs, citing their violation of international trade rules. Following a U.S. Supreme Court ruling, China has analyzed the implications and plans to protect its interests amidst ongoing trade investigations by the U.S.

Updated: 23-02-2026 08:05 IST | Created: 23-02-2026 08:05 IST
The Chinese commerce ministry has called for the United States to reconsider its unilateral tariffs, which they argue breach international trade rules and U.S. domestic law. China's demand follows a recent U.S. Supreme Court ruling on tariffs.

In a statement released on Monday, the ministry urged Washington to retract these tariffs, asserting that such measures do not serve the interests of any involved parties. The ministry emphasized the detrimental impact of these tariffs on global trade dynamics.

As the U.S. plans to maintain tariffs through alternative means, including trade investigations, China has pledged to closely monitor these developments and protect its own economic interests fervently.

