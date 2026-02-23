Left Menu

China Calls for U.S. Tariff Reevaluation Amid Supreme Court Ruling

China urges the U.S. to lift unilateral tariffs following the Supreme Court's decision against Trump's trade measures. Despite the ruling, Trump vows new tariffs on imports, prompting China to scrutinize U.S. actions and assert its interests. A meeting between Trump and Chinese leaders is scheduled soon.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 23-02-2026 08:25 IST | Created: 23-02-2026 08:25 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

China is calling for the United States to remove its unilateral tariffs following a legal ruling from the U.S. Supreme Court that dealt a blow to President Donald Trump's trade policies. Beijing's commerce ministry emphasized that these tariffs are inconsistent with international and domestic law.

The recent Supreme Court decision struck down many tariffs implemented by Trump as part of a larger trade war strategy, significantly affecting U.S.-China trade relations. In response, Trump announced his intention to impose a new round of tariffs on imports.

China plans to closely observe U.S. trade regulations and protect its interests amidst ongoing tensions. The upcoming meeting between Trump and Chinese leaders highlights the global stakes involved in this economic standoff.

(With inputs from agencies.)

