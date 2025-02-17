Left Menu

Diplomatic Dance: Marco Rubio's Middle East Talks

U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio is in Saudi Arabia for talks aiming to end Russia's war in Ukraine. Rubio will meet Russian officials, with Saudi Arabia facilitating discussions. Concurrently, there are also talks on Gaza resettlement and regional diplomacy involving Israel and the Arab world.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 17-02-2025 11:36 IST | Created: 17-02-2025 11:36 IST
Diplomatic Dance: Marco Rubio's Middle East Talks
Marco Rubio

U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio is set to engage in critical diplomatic discussions in Saudi Arabia, targeting an end to Moscow's ongoing conflict in Ukraine. These talks follow an order from President Donald Trump to U.S. officials to initiate peace negotiations after his conversation with Russian President Vladimir Putin.

Saudi Arabia has emerged as a pivotal intermediary, fostering dialogue between the U.S. and Russia from the early days of the Trump administration. Rubio's itinerary includes pivotal meetings with Russian officials, accompanied by Trump's national security adviser, Mike Waltz, and White House Middle East envoy Steve Witkoff. However, the exact Russian delegates remain unidentified.

Simultaneously, discussions on the contentious issue of Gaza's future are intensifying. Trump's proposal to resettle Palestinian residents in other Arab nations has provoked intense opposition from the Arab world, further complicating relations. Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman remains steadfast, dismissing normalization with Israel absent a viable path to Palestinian statehood.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Shocking NBA Trade: Doncic's Departure Stuns Mavericks Fans, Wembanyama Weighs In

Shocking NBA Trade: Doncic's Departure Stuns Mavericks Fans, Wembanyama Weig...

 Global
2
Impeachment Looms for Argentine Leader Over Crashed Cryptocurrency

Impeachment Looms for Argentine Leader Over Crashed Cryptocurrency

 Global
3
Diplomatic Thaw: US and Russia Discuss Peace and Progress

Diplomatic Thaw: US and Russia Discuss Peace and Progress

 Global
4
US Deportation Flights Stir Political Debate in Punjab

US Deportation Flights Stir Political Debate in Punjab

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

South Africa’s Green Transition: Preparing the Workforce for a Sustainable Future

Can Minimum Wages Fight Poverty? Lessons from Indonesia’s Economic Policies

Expanding Parental Rights in Argentina: A Step Toward Gender Equality and Inclusion

Mexico’s Child Labor Ban: Impact on Employment, Education, and Policy Lessons

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025