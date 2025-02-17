NEP Debate Heats Up: Tamil Nadu's Language Policy Under Scrutiny

The debate over language policy in India's New Education Policy (NEP) has intensified, with Union Minister of State for Information and Broadcasting L Murugan standing by his colleague, Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan. Murugan emphasized that the implementation of the NEP was not rushed, but a result of four decades of deliberation. The policy supports research initiatives and encourages students to actively participate in their academic journey.

During his visit to a temple in Thirupparankundram, Murugan reiterated the importance of educating children in their mother tongue, as part of a broader strategy to equip India's youth for global competition. His statement comes in the wake of criticism from Tamil Nadu BJP president K Annamalai, who lambasted the state's Chief Minister MK Stalin for opposing the three-language system proposed by the NEP.

Annamalai argued that while private schools, including those administered by leaders from the DMK party, offer trilingual education, public schools should not be deprived of such opportunities. He condemned the Tamil Nadu government, accusing it of clinging to an outdated educational stance from the 1960s, while private institutions embrace modern approaches, highlighting a disparity in educational access based on socio-economic status.

