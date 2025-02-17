Left Menu

NEP Debate Heats Up: Tamil Nadu's Language Policy Under Scrutiny

Union Minister L Murugan defends the New Education Policy amid Tamil Nadu's language debate, emphasizing deliberation and the policy's role in preparing youth for global challenges. BJP criticizes the state's opposition as outdated, noting private schools' multilingual offerings, while urging government schools to adopt similar standards.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 17-02-2025 13:19 IST | Created: 17-02-2025 13:19 IST
NEP Debate Heats Up: Tamil Nadu's Language Policy Under Scrutiny
MoS L. Murugan. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The debate over language policy in India's New Education Policy (NEP) has intensified, with Union Minister of State for Information and Broadcasting L Murugan standing by his colleague, Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan. Murugan emphasized that the implementation of the NEP was not rushed, but a result of four decades of deliberation. The policy supports research initiatives and encourages students to actively participate in their academic journey.

During his visit to a temple in Thirupparankundram, Murugan reiterated the importance of educating children in their mother tongue, as part of a broader strategy to equip India's youth for global competition. His statement comes in the wake of criticism from Tamil Nadu BJP president K Annamalai, who lambasted the state's Chief Minister MK Stalin for opposing the three-language system proposed by the NEP.

Annamalai argued that while private schools, including those administered by leaders from the DMK party, offer trilingual education, public schools should not be deprived of such opportunities. He condemned the Tamil Nadu government, accusing it of clinging to an outdated educational stance from the 1960s, while private institutions embrace modern approaches, highlighting a disparity in educational access based on socio-economic status.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Shocking NBA Trade: Doncic's Departure Stuns Mavericks Fans, Wembanyama Weighs In

Shocking NBA Trade: Doncic's Departure Stuns Mavericks Fans, Wembanyama Weig...

 Global
2
Impeachment Looms for Argentine Leader Over Crashed Cryptocurrency

Impeachment Looms for Argentine Leader Over Crashed Cryptocurrency

 Global
3
Diplomatic Thaw: US and Russia Discuss Peace and Progress

Diplomatic Thaw: US and Russia Discuss Peace and Progress

 Global
4
US Deportation Flights Stir Political Debate in Punjab

US Deportation Flights Stir Political Debate in Punjab

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

South Africa’s Green Transition: Preparing the Workforce for a Sustainable Future

Can Minimum Wages Fight Poverty? Lessons from Indonesia’s Economic Policies

Expanding Parental Rights in Argentina: A Step Toward Gender Equality and Inclusion

Mexico’s Child Labor Ban: Impact on Employment, Education, and Policy Lessons

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025