Allegations of Financial Misdeeds and Political Silence Rock Maharashtra
Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Sanjay Raut has accused BJP members of embezzling Rs 122 crore from the New India Cooperative Bank, questioning the Maharashtra government's silence. Arrests include bank officials. Raut also criticized BJP leaders and questioned PM Modi's actions on deportation issues and recent stampedes.
Shiv Sena (UBT) Member of Parliament Sanjay Raut has raised serious allegations against the BJP, accusing its members of involvement in a major embezzlement case at the New India Cooperative Bank, worth Rs 122 crore. The Maharashtra government has been silent, despite the high-profile nature of the case, Raut claims.
Notably, arrests have already been made, with Hitesh Mehta among those apprehended for the crime. Raut directed his criticism towards BJP leaders, questioning their absence from discussion on the issue and offering pointed criticism of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's inaction over deportation controversies and recent tragic stampedes.
The tension between political parties escalated as Raut also attacked BJP MLA Suresh Dhas for using a murder case for political ends. The ongoing allegations and counter-allegations highlight deepening political rifts, with Raut urging accountability and intervention from higher authorities.
