Diplomatic Tensions: The U.S., Taiwan, and China's Stance

China criticized the United States after the State Department altered its Taiwan policy statement, omitting the stance against Taiwan independence. Meanwhile, the updated fact sheet highlighted Taiwan's involvement in U.S. Pentagon projects and support for its participation in international organizations, prompting Beijing's disapproval as a step backward.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 17-02-2025 14:26 IST | Created: 17-02-2025 13:30 IST
China called on the United States to "correct its mistakes" after the U.S. State Department made controversial changes to the wording of its Taiwan policy on its website. The update excluded the previous declaration against Taiwan independence, a revision Beijing denounced as misleading to pro-independence forces.

The updated policy includes a new mention of Taiwan's cooperation with a Pentagon technology initiative and endorses Taiwan's involvement in international organizations where applicable. This move drew sharp criticism from China's Foreign Ministry spokesperson Guo Jiakun, who labeled it a significant regression in diplomatic ties.

Moreover, Taiwan's Foreign Minister Lin Chia-lung praised the changes as a positive development in U.S.-Taiwan relations. Taiwan continues to reject China's sovereignty claims, asserting its status as an autonomous nation, while the U.S. maintains its commitment to the one China policy, advocating for stability in the region.

