Left Menu

Tamil Nadu Clashes With Central Government Over Language Imposition

Tamil Nadu's political leaders, including Deputy Chief Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin, criticize the BJP-led Union government's efforts to allegedly impose Hindi on the southern state. The ongoing language debate intertwines with education policies, highlighting opposition to the three-language formula and perceived preferential treatment for private schools.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 17-02-2025 13:44 IST | Created: 17-02-2025 13:44 IST
Tamil Nadu Clashes With Central Government Over Language Imposition
Tamil Nadu Deputy CM Udhayanidhi Stalin (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a fiery exchange, Tamil Nadu's Deputy Chief Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin criticized the BJP-led Union government, accusing it of attempting to impose Hindi on the southern state. He claimed that Tamil Nadu was neglected in the union budget and has received limited disaster relief funds post-cyclone.

Stalin, expressing firm opposition, stated that Tamil Nadu's Chief Minister would not accept Hindi imposition. DMK colleague Saravanan Annadurai echoed this sentiment, lambasting Tamil Nadu BJP chief K Annamalai for supporting the Union Minister's stance on the New Education Policy, citing it as a ploy to bring Annamalai under RSS influence.

Annamalai, however, defended the Central Government's educational approaches, questioning the DMK's stance on trilingualism. He accused the state government of hypocrisy, allowing private schools to offer diverse linguistic education while restricting government schools. The debate remains polarized, with language preferences reflecting broader political tensions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Shocking NBA Trade: Doncic's Departure Stuns Mavericks Fans, Wembanyama Weighs In

Shocking NBA Trade: Doncic's Departure Stuns Mavericks Fans, Wembanyama Weig...

 Global
2
Impeachment Looms for Argentine Leader Over Crashed Cryptocurrency

Impeachment Looms for Argentine Leader Over Crashed Cryptocurrency

 Global
3
Diplomatic Thaw: US and Russia Discuss Peace and Progress

Diplomatic Thaw: US and Russia Discuss Peace and Progress

 Global
4
US Deportation Flights Stir Political Debate in Punjab

US Deportation Flights Stir Political Debate in Punjab

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

South Africa’s Green Transition: Preparing the Workforce for a Sustainable Future

Can Minimum Wages Fight Poverty? Lessons from Indonesia’s Economic Policies

Expanding Parental Rights in Argentina: A Step Toward Gender Equality and Inclusion

Mexico’s Child Labor Ban: Impact on Employment, Education, and Policy Lessons

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025