Tamil Nadu Clashes With Central Government Over Language Imposition

In a fiery exchange, Tamil Nadu's Deputy Chief Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin criticized the BJP-led Union government, accusing it of attempting to impose Hindi on the southern state. He claimed that Tamil Nadu was neglected in the union budget and has received limited disaster relief funds post-cyclone.

Stalin, expressing firm opposition, stated that Tamil Nadu's Chief Minister would not accept Hindi imposition. DMK colleague Saravanan Annadurai echoed this sentiment, lambasting Tamil Nadu BJP chief K Annamalai for supporting the Union Minister's stance on the New Education Policy, citing it as a ploy to bring Annamalai under RSS influence.

Annamalai, however, defended the Central Government's educational approaches, questioning the DMK's stance on trilingualism. He accused the state government of hypocrisy, allowing private schools to offer diverse linguistic education while restricting government schools. The debate remains polarized, with language preferences reflecting broader political tensions.

(With inputs from agencies.)