Diplomatic Ties Strengthened: New Envoys Present Credentials

President Droupadi Murmu received credentials from envoys of five nations at a Rashtrapati Bhavan ceremony. The diplomats included representatives from Cambodia, Maldives, Somalia, Cuba, and Nepal. This tradition underscores India's commitment to fostering diplomatic relations and global cooperation with these countries.

New Delhi | Updated: 17-02-2025 15:00 IST | Created: 17-02-2025 14:27 IST
President Droupadi Murmu (File Photo) Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a ceremony held at Rashtrapati Bhavan, President Droupadi Murmu welcomed envoys from five countries who presented their credentials, signaling a strengthening of international ties.

The diplomats, including Rath Many of Cambodia and Aishath Azeema of Maldives, were part of a formal event that underscores the importance of global cooperation.

Representatives from Somalia, Cuba, and Nepal also participated, reflecting India's commitment to nurturing strong diplomatic relations worldwide.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Latest News

