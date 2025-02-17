Diplomatic Ties Strengthened: New Envoys Present Credentials

In a ceremony held at Rashtrapati Bhavan, President Droupadi Murmu welcomed envoys from five countries who presented their credentials, signaling a strengthening of international ties.

The diplomats, including Rath Many of Cambodia and Aishath Azeema of Maldives, were part of a formal event that underscores the importance of global cooperation.

Representatives from Somalia, Cuba, and Nepal also participated, reflecting India's commitment to nurturing strong diplomatic relations worldwide.

(With inputs from agencies.)