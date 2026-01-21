Davos Diplomacy: Trump and Putin Envoys Seek Ukraine Peace

In a crucial diplomatic encounter at Davos, representatives for U.S. President Donald Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin discussed a potential framework for peace in Ukraine. The meeting, which lasted approximately two hours, was characterized as 'very positive' and 'constructive'.

The U.S. has been engaging with Russia, Ukraine, and European leaders to settle the conflict that erupted when Russia invaded Ukraine in February 2022. However, there remains widespread concern among Ukraine's allies over possible territorial concessions.

The talks have stoked broader geostrategic tensions, with the future of Ukraine and European powers' roles hanging in the balance. Russia insists on the integration of territories it occupies, a point of contention that complicates negotiations for peace.

(With inputs from agencies.)