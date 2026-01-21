Left Menu

Davos Diplomacy: Trump and Putin Envoys Seek Ukraine Peace

Envoys for Trump and Putin met in Davos to discuss a potential peace deal for Ukraine. The meeting was described as positive and constructive but did not conclude with a deal. Concerns persist regarding territorial concessions and potential sidelining of European allies.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 21-01-2026 00:58 IST | Created: 21-01-2026 00:58 IST
Davos Diplomacy: Trump and Putin Envoys Seek Ukraine Peace
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a crucial diplomatic encounter at Davos, representatives for U.S. President Donald Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin discussed a potential framework for peace in Ukraine. The meeting, which lasted approximately two hours, was characterized as 'very positive' and 'constructive'.

The U.S. has been engaging with Russia, Ukraine, and European leaders to settle the conflict that erupted when Russia invaded Ukraine in February 2022. However, there remains widespread concern among Ukraine's allies over possible territorial concessions.

The talks have stoked broader geostrategic tensions, with the future of Ukraine and European powers' roles hanging in the balance. Russia insists on the integration of territories it occupies, a point of contention that complicates negotiations for peace.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
South Korea's Economic Forecast: Won to Gain Strength

South Korea's Economic Forecast: Won to Gain Strength

 South Korea
2
New Zealand Set for Another Showdown: Two Christophers Bid for Premiership

New Zealand Set for Another Showdown: Two Christophers Bid for Premiership

 New Zealand
3
Thrilling Action on Day Four at the Australian Open

Thrilling Action on Day Four at the Australian Open

 Global
4
Judicial Win for Women: J&J's Talc Trials to Proceed

Judicial Win for Women: J&J's Talc Trials to Proceed

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Ethiopia is using AI to improve rural health facility placement

Inside the AI boom: Why massive investment doesn't fully translate into GDP growth

Smartphone-based irrigation tool targets water waste in agriculture

Why low-carbon supply chains are turning to blockchain and digital twins

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026