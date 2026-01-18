International Investment Fraud Busted: Inside the Cambodian Connection
Delhi Police dismantled an inter-state investment fraud with international ties, arresting eight individuals involved in scamming victims through false stock market gains. The operation was linked to a handler based in Cambodia, with Rs 4 crore funneled through mule accounts in just two weeks.
- Country:
- India
The Delhi Police have successfully dismantled a sophisticated investment fraud racket, revealing a web of deceit that stretched from India to Cambodia. The racket, operated by a handler based in Cambodia, has been linked to multiple cybercrimes across several Indian states, a senior official stated on Sunday.
Eight individuals have been apprehended in connection with this scheme following coordinated raids across Telangana, Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan, and Delhi. Authorities have exposed financial transactions totaling Rs 4 crore funneled through fraudulent bank accounts in just 14 days.
The investigation was triggered by a complaint from a victim who lost Rs 15.58 lakh under the guise of high-return stock investments. Police uncovered that communication with victims was facilitated via WhatsApp numbers managed from abroad, with local associates aiding in setting up and managing mule accounts on a commission basis.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Supreme Court to Decide on SOP for Bank Account Freezing in Cybercrime Cases
Karnataka CM's Strong Stance Against Cybercrime and Drug Trafficking
CBI Cracks Down on Cybercrime: Mule Accounts Scandal in Punjab & Sind Bank
Infosys Propels Stock Market Surge with Upgraded Revenue Guidance
Major Cybercrime Uncovered: Punjab & Sind Bank Scandal