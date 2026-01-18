International Investment Fraud Busted: Inside the Cambodian Connection

The Delhi Police have successfully dismantled a sophisticated investment fraud racket, revealing a web of deceit that stretched from India to Cambodia. The racket, operated by a handler based in Cambodia, has been linked to multiple cybercrimes across several Indian states, a senior official stated on Sunday.

Eight individuals have been apprehended in connection with this scheme following coordinated raids across Telangana, Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan, and Delhi. Authorities have exposed financial transactions totaling Rs 4 crore funneled through fraudulent bank accounts in just 14 days.

The investigation was triggered by a complaint from a victim who lost Rs 15.58 lakh under the guise of high-return stock investments. Police uncovered that communication with victims was facilitated via WhatsApp numbers managed from abroad, with local associates aiding in setting up and managing mule accounts on a commission basis.

(With inputs from agencies.)