International Investment Fraud Busted: Inside the Cambodian Connection

Delhi Police dismantled an inter-state investment fraud with international ties, arresting eight individuals involved in scamming victims through false stock market gains. The operation was linked to a handler based in Cambodia, with Rs 4 crore funneled through mule accounts in just two weeks.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 18-01-2026 15:22 IST | Created: 18-01-2026 15:22 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Delhi Police have successfully dismantled a sophisticated investment fraud racket, revealing a web of deceit that stretched from India to Cambodia. The racket, operated by a handler based in Cambodia, has been linked to multiple cybercrimes across several Indian states, a senior official stated on Sunday.

Eight individuals have been apprehended in connection with this scheme following coordinated raids across Telangana, Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan, and Delhi. Authorities have exposed financial transactions totaling Rs 4 crore funneled through fraudulent bank accounts in just 14 days.

The investigation was triggered by a complaint from a victim who lost Rs 15.58 lakh under the guise of high-return stock investments. Police uncovered that communication with victims was facilitated via WhatsApp numbers managed from abroad, with local associates aiding in setting up and managing mule accounts on a commission basis.

(With inputs from agencies.)

