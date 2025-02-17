China-Cook Islands Partnership Raises Regional Concerns

The recent signing of a strategic action plan between China and the Cook Islands has sparked concerns across the South Pacific, particularly in New Zealand. The agreement, designed to enhance bilateral cooperation, was announced by China's Foreign Ministry on Monday.

This deal, observed by Chinese Premier Li Qiang and Cook Islands Prime Minister Mark Brown, includes a comprehensive roadmap for collaboration in areas such as economy, environment, and culture. Critics in New Zealand, a U.S. ally with ties to the Cook Islands, worry about the shifting balance of influence in the region.

China's Foreign Ministry emphasized that the partnership is not targeting any third party, nor should it be subject to external interference. Despite Cook Islands' self-governing status, New Zealand's constitutional and defense commitments to the island nation heighten the geopolitical stakes of this new alliance.

(With inputs from agencies.)