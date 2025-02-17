Singapore Court Ruling Tests Opposition in Upcoming Elections
Pritam Singh, leader of Singapore's Workers' Party, was fined for lying to parliament, avoiding a parliamentary ban. Accusations linked to a fellow member's past falsehood have impacted the party's image before the general election. Singh plans to appeal, asserting confidence in overcoming political challenges.
In a significant legal and political development, Singapore's Workers' Party leader, Pritam Singh, has been fined for parliamentary falsehoods. The ruling, which resulted in two S$7,000 fines, avoids the thresholds needed to disqualify him from parliament or running in the upcoming general election.
Despite the setback, Singh, aged 48, expressed disappointment with the ruling and has announced plans to appeal. The decision comes at a crucial time for the Workers' Party, which has made progress against the longstanding ruling People's Action Party, ahead of an election by November.
Controversy surrounds Singh's alleged encouragement of a fellow party member, Raeesah Khan, to conceal her misstatement. The case raises questions about the Workers' Party's credibility, though Singh remains optimistic about their resilience and future political success.
(With inputs from agencies.)
