Diplomatic Shuffle in Riyadh: Restoring U.S.-Russia Ties

In a significant diplomatic development, Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov and Yuri Ushakov, advisor to President Vladimir Putin, are set to engage in crucial talks with U.S. counterparts in Saudi Arabia. The talks aim at repairing U.S.-Russia relations and paving the way for potential peace negotiations over Ukraine.

Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov has confirmed that Lavrov and Ushakov will journey to Riyadh on Monday to partake in these discussions. The meeting underscores the ongoing diplomatic efforts to address global tensions between the two nations.

While the agenda includes laying groundwork for upcoming peace talks, Peskov chose to remain tight-lipped about any imminent meeting between Putin and U.S. President Donald Trump in Saudi Arabia this month.

