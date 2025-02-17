Pritam Singh Found Guilty But Retains Eligibility for Election

Singapore's Leader of the Opposition, Pritam Singh, has been fined SGD 14,000 after a district court found him guilty on two counts of lying under oath to a parliamentary committee.

Despite receiving the maximum fine of SGD 7,000 per charge, the sentence does not meet the disqualification threshold, meaning Singh can still contest the upcoming general election in November. He has expressed his intent to appeal the decision.

The case centers around Singh's false testimony concerning a fellow former party member's conduct. The court emphasized the importance of truthful testimony, but deemed a jail term unwarranted, agreeing with both the prosecution and defense.

(With inputs from agencies.)