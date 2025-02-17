Left Menu

High-Stakes Diplomacy: Marco Rubio's Critical Talks in Saudi Arabia

U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio has arrived in Saudi Arabia to engage in high-stakes talks with Russian officials, aiming to end the conflict in Ukraine and mend U.S.-Russia relations. The discussions, which include Middle Eastern leaders, cover Ukraine war peace prospects and U.S. proposals on Gaza resettlement.

17-02-2025
Marco Rubio Image Credit: Wikimedia Commons

U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio has touched down in Saudi Arabia for crucial discussions aimed at resolving the ongoing Ukraine conflict and improving U.S.-Russia relations. The talks bring together senior American and Russian officials for the first in-person negotiation in years, with anticipation building around potential peace prospects.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov confirmed the involvement of Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov and foreign policy advisor Yuri Ushakov. While speculation surrounds a possible meeting between Presidents Putin and Trump, no confirmation has been provided. The talks follow Trump's recent phone conversation with Putin addressing the same issues.

Meanwhile, U.S. proposals regarding Gaza resettlement, part of the broader Middle Eastern discussions, have stirred significant controversy among Arab nations, who have already dismissed the plan, with Saudi Arabia leading efforts for a counterproposal focused on reconstruction and sidelining Hamas. Rubio's interactions also involve Israeli officials amid ongoing regional tensions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

