Nawaz Sharif Points Fingers at Imran Khan for Economic Struggles

Former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif has critiqued Imran Khan, blaming him for Pakistan's economic troubles and the decline in national values. Sharif refrains from blaming the military for his 2017 ousting, credits his brother for economic stability, and aims to combat inflation and restore progress.

Pakistan's former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif criticized jailed ex-premier Imran Khan for the country's economic difficulties and other prevailing issues on Monday.

The Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader, who has maintained a low profile, engaged with party legislators from Punjab to address their concerns, directly blaming the imprisoned Khan for the nation's financial troubles.

Sharif, refraining from criticizing the military for his ouster in 2017, praised his brother Shehbaz for stabilizing the economy, expressing a vision of steering Pakistan toward progress and alleviating inflation.

