Nawaz Sharif Points Fingers at Imran Khan for Economic Struggles

Pakistan's former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif criticized jailed ex-premier Imran Khan for the country's economic difficulties and other prevailing issues on Monday.

The Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader, who has maintained a low profile, engaged with party legislators from Punjab to address their concerns, directly blaming the imprisoned Khan for the nation's financial troubles.

Sharif, refraining from criticizing the military for his ouster in 2017, praised his brother Shehbaz for stabilizing the economy, expressing a vision of steering Pakistan toward progress and alleviating inflation.

