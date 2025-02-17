Left Menu

Germany's Political Puzzle: The Rise of Populist Influence

Populist political parties in Germany, such as the AfD and the Sahra Wagenknecht Alliance, are poised to gain substantial influence in parliament. Even without forming the administration, they could block major reforms, especially related to military spending and the constitutional debt brake, disrupting the political landscape.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 17-02-2025 19:28 IST | Created: 17-02-2025 19:28 IST
Germany's Political Puzzle: The Rise of Populist Influence

Germany faces a potential political upheaval as populist political parties, including the far-right Alternative for Germany (AfD) and the left-populist Sahra Wagenknecht Alliance (BSW), stand to gain significant influence in the upcoming elections. While these parties are unlikely to take power directly, their presence could disrupt parliamentary proceedings.

The AfD, currently running second in polls, and the BSW may jointly block legislation crucial for reforming Germany's constitutional debt brake. This tool is essential for increasing military spending amidst the Russian threat to European security, but a one-third minority could prevent crucial constitutional changes.

Even with just a quarter of parliamentary seats, these parties could set up investigative committees to scrutinize the government's actions, influencing the political landscape. Despite the BSW's public stance against collaboration, both parties share a common goal of challenging the political mainstream, according to Eurasia Group analyst Jan Techau.

(With inputs from agencies.)

