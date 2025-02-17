Left Menu

LGBTQ+ Rights at Risk: Germany's Political Crossroads

Germany's upcoming federal elections have left many LGBTQ+ individuals fearful of losing recently gained rights. Concerns exist over potential political collaborations between the conservative CDU/CSU and the far-right AfD, potentially threatening laws like the trans self-determination law. Activists emphasize the wider impact on democracy and hope for public support.

17-02-2025
As Germany prepares for pivotal federal elections this month, the LGBTQ+ community is expressing anxiety over the possibility of a regression in rights. Many fear that the societal gains achieved, particularly regarding the trans self-determination law, could face rollback under a new government.

The political landscape is increasingly polarized, with the conservative CDU/CSU bloc potentially partnering with the far-right AfD to form new policies. Analysts express concern that such a coalition may endanger LGBTQ+ rights as well as broader democratic principles.

Despite this anxiety, there is a glimmer of hope among activists as large-scale public protests show significant opposition to potential conservative and far-right collaborations. This groundswell of support provides cautious optimism for the preservation of LGBTQ+ rights in Germany.

