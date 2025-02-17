Left Menu

Europe's Strategic Steps: Peacekeeping Debates for Ukraine

European leaders convened in Paris to deliberate the inclusion of peacekeeping troops in Ukraine, amid U.S.-Russia talks to end the conflict. Leaders from Britain, Spain, Germany, Poland, Sweden, Denmark, and the Netherlands expressed varied positions on military intervention and support for Ukraine.

Updated: 17-02-2025 21:20 IST | Created: 17-02-2025 21:20 IST
On Monday, European leaders gathered in Paris for an emergency meeting aimed at discussing their involvement in Ukraine's post-conflict landscape. This comes in light of ongoing U.S.-Russia negotiations intended to resolve the three-year war.

British Prime Minister Keir Starmer has expressed his readiness to deploy British peacekeeping forces to Ukraine, emphasizing the broader national security implications for Europe and the UK. Meanwhile, Spain's Foreign Minister Jose Manuel Albares advised caution, citing continued Russian aggression as an impediment to peace.

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz noted the importance of a strong Ukrainian military, implying that Germany might participate if certain conditions are met. Similarly, Swedish and Dutch leaders stressed the necessity of a clear mandate, while Poland and Denmark pledged continued logistical and military support.

