Controversy in Kashmir: BJP's Delay in Restoring Statehood Under Scrutiny

Tariq Hameed Karra, the Jammu and Kashmir Pradesh Congress Committee president, has leveled serious accusations against the BJP. He claimed the party is disrespecting the people's mandate by indirectly managing Jammu and Kashmir's affairs despite the existence of a popular government since last year.

Speaking at a party convention in Ramban, Karra underscored the BJP's delay in restoring statehood to Jammu and Kashmir. He noted that the party made commitments in Parliament, before the Supreme Court, and to the public about this restoration, yet continues to falter in honoring these promises.

Karra highlighted that over four months have passed since the NC-Congress coalition government took office. He expressed concerns over the BJP not providing full powers to the elected government, hindering it from fulfilling its promises and alleviating bureaucratic sufferings.

