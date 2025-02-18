European Dilemma: Defence Spending vs. Peacekeeping in Ukraine

European leaders convened in Paris for urgent discussions focused on enhancing the continent's defence capabilities amid the Ukraine crisis. While consensus emerged on heightened military support, leaders diverged on the prospect of deploying peacekeepers to Ukraine, pending a peace agreement. The dialogue reflects Europe's broader strategic recalibration as the U.S. alters its role.

The Paris assembly follows U.S. President Trump's surprise initiation of peace talks with Russia, which excluded European stakeholders. In light of this, French President Emmanuel Macron engaged in talks with Trump, affirming mutual interests in robust security guarantees for Ukraine. British Prime Minister Keir Starmer emphasized a necessity for U.S. commitment if peacekeepers were considered.

Meanwhile, U.S. and Russian officials are set for discussions in Saudi Arabia to explore avenues for resolving the conflict, underscoring geopolitical undercurrents influencing European defence strategies. The consensus on increased spending underscores existing tensions and the pressing need for coordinated international responses to the multifaceted conflict involving Ukraine.

(With inputs from agencies.)