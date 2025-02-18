Trump: The Diplomatic Problem Solver?

In Riyadh, the head of Russia's sovereign wealth fund praised U.S. President Donald Trump as a problem solver during a key U.S.-Russian diplomatic engagement. This meeting marks the first high-level discussion in years between the two nations, focusing on resolving the Ukraine conflict.

Russia's Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov is set to meet with top U.S. officials, including Secretary of State Marco Rubio, to discuss critical issues such as restoring the comprehensive ties between Russia and the United States. These discussions are intended to set the stage for a future meeting between the U.S. and Russian presidents.

Kirill Dmitriev, who facilitated early communication between Moscow and Washington during Trump's initial presidency, highlighted the significant economic impacts the ongoing tensions have had on U.S. businesses, estimating losses around $300 billion. Dmitriev emphasized finding solutions as a path forward for both countries.

