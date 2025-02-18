Left Menu

Trump: The Diplomatic Problem Solver?

U.S. President Donald Trump is recognized as a problem solver by Russia's sovereign wealth fund head, Kirill Dmitriev, ahead of significant U.S.-Russian talks in Saudi Arabia. These talks, involving U.S. officials including Secretary of State Marco Rubio, aim to address the Ukraine war and restore bilateral ties.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 18-02-2025 10:52 IST | Created: 18-02-2025 10:52 IST
Trump: The Diplomatic Problem Solver?
Trump

In Riyadh, the head of Russia's sovereign wealth fund praised U.S. President Donald Trump as a problem solver during a key U.S.-Russian diplomatic engagement. This meeting marks the first high-level discussion in years between the two nations, focusing on resolving the Ukraine conflict.

Russia's Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov is set to meet with top U.S. officials, including Secretary of State Marco Rubio, to discuss critical issues such as restoring the comprehensive ties between Russia and the United States. These discussions are intended to set the stage for a future meeting between the U.S. and Russian presidents.

Kirill Dmitriev, who facilitated early communication between Moscow and Washington during Trump's initial presidency, highlighted the significant economic impacts the ongoing tensions have had on U.S. businesses, estimating losses around $300 billion. Dmitriev emphasized finding solutions as a path forward for both countries.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tremors felt in Delhi.

Tremors felt in Delhi.

 India
2
Starmer's Strategic Stance: Bridging Peace in Ukraine Conflict

Starmer's Strategic Stance: Bridging Peace in Ukraine Conflict

 Global
3
Tensions in Taiwan Strait: Canadian Warship's Journey Spurs Reaction

Tensions in Taiwan Strait: Canadian Warship's Journey Spurs Reaction

 Global
4
Amritsar Airport Sees Another Batch of Deportees Amid Controversy

Amritsar Airport Sees Another Batch of Deportees Amid Controversy

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How reinforcement learning and generative AI drive the next wave of data-centric AI innovation

Medical training enters digital age: The impact of VR and AR on hemodialysis education

Trust, consensus, and debate: How scientists choose their crisis communication channels

Transforming coral reef coral reef monitoring and conservation with AI and GIS

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025