Russia Seeks U.S. Understanding in Ukraine Talks
Russia hopes for a U.S. understanding of its position in Ukraine discussions, as stated by Kirill Dmitriev, head of Russia's sovereign wealth fund. Dmitriev, with a background in the U.S. financial sector, played a part in initial Moscow-Washington dialogues during Trump's presidency from 2016 to 2020.
- Russia
Russia is optimistic that the United States will grasp Moscow’s stance in the ongoing negotiations over Ukraine, according to a report by Interfax news agency. This sentiment was expressed by Kirill Dmitriev, the head of Russia's sovereign wealth fund, on Tuesday.
Dmitriev, who received his education in the U.S. and is a former Goldman Sachs banker, has been an influential figure in past communications between Moscow and Washington.
His influential role was particularly notable during Donald Trump's initial presidential term from 2016 to 2020, where he contributed significantly to the dialogue between the two nations.
