Russia is optimistic that the United States will grasp Moscow’s stance in the ongoing negotiations over Ukraine, according to a report by Interfax news agency. This sentiment was expressed by Kirill Dmitriev, the head of Russia's sovereign wealth fund, on Tuesday.

Dmitriev, who received his education in the U.S. and is a former Goldman Sachs banker, has been an influential figure in past communications between Moscow and Washington.

His influential role was particularly notable during Donald Trump's initial presidential term from 2016 to 2020, where he contributed significantly to the dialogue between the two nations.

