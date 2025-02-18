Left Menu

Russia Seeks U.S. Understanding in Ukraine Talks

Russia hopes for a U.S. understanding of its position in Ukraine discussions, as stated by Kirill Dmitriev, head of Russia's sovereign wealth fund. Dmitriev, with a background in the U.S. financial sector, played a part in initial Moscow-Washington dialogues during Trump's presidency from 2016 to 2020.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Moscow | Updated: 18-02-2025 12:07 IST | Created: 18-02-2025 11:41 IST
Russia Seeks U.S. Understanding in Ukraine Talks
Representative Image Image Credit: Twitter (@GoldmanSachs)
  • Country:
  • Russia

Russia is optimistic that the United States will grasp Moscow’s stance in the ongoing negotiations over Ukraine, according to a report by Interfax news agency. This sentiment was expressed by Kirill Dmitriev, the head of Russia's sovereign wealth fund, on Tuesday.

Dmitriev, who received his education in the U.S. and is a former Goldman Sachs banker, has been an influential figure in past communications between Moscow and Washington.

His influential role was particularly notable during Donald Trump's initial presidential term from 2016 to 2020, where he contributed significantly to the dialogue between the two nations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tremors felt in Delhi.

Tremors felt in Delhi.

 India
2
Starmer's Strategic Stance: Bridging Peace in Ukraine Conflict

Starmer's Strategic Stance: Bridging Peace in Ukraine Conflict

 Global
3
Tensions in Taiwan Strait: Canadian Warship's Journey Spurs Reaction

Tensions in Taiwan Strait: Canadian Warship's Journey Spurs Reaction

 Global
4
Amritsar Airport Sees Another Batch of Deportees Amid Controversy

Amritsar Airport Sees Another Batch of Deportees Amid Controversy

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How reinforcement learning and generative AI drive the next wave of data-centric AI innovation

Medical training enters digital age: The impact of VR and AR on hemodialysis education

Trust, consensus, and debate: How scientists choose their crisis communication channels

Transforming coral reef coral reef monitoring and conservation with AI and GIS

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025