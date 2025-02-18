Sai's Critique: Congress and Contentious China Comments

In a sharp critique, Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai on Tuesday accused the Congress party of siding with separatists and national adversaries following a controversial comment by Sam Pitroda.

Pitroda, who chairs the Indian Overseas Congress, questioned India's perceived threats from China, suggesting they were overhyped. Despite Congress distancing itself from his comment, Sai demanded the party expel Pitroda to demonstrate accountability.

Sai hinted at a strategic ploy, labeling these comments as indicative of Congress's implicit policies. He accused the party of making dubious alliances, asserting that failure to expel Pitroda would confirm his allegations about Congress's questionable international ties.

(With inputs from agencies.)