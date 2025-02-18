Left Menu

Diplomatic Chessboard: US-Russia Talks in Saudi Arabia Amid Ukraine Conflict

Top Russian and American officials convened in Riyadh for pivotal talks on US-Russia relations, aiming to negotiate an end to the Ukraine war. Absent Ukraine, whose President Zelenskyy refused to accept any outcomes not involving Kyiv, the talks reflect broader geopolitical shifts and Saudi Arabia's emerging mediatory role.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Riyadh | Updated: 18-02-2025 13:14 IST | Created: 18-02-2025 13:14 IST
Diplomatic Chessboard: US-Russia Talks in Saudi Arabia Amid Ukraine Conflict
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Saudi Arabia

In a significant diplomatic development, top Russian and American officials met in Riyadh to discuss the tenuous relations and the ongoing war in Ukraine. This high-stakes meeting, held at the historic Diriyah Palace, marks a shift in US policy toward engaging Russia.

Absent from the talks are Ukraine officials, sparking discontent from Kyiv, with President Volodymyr Zelenskyy firmly stating that Ukraine will not recognize agreements brokered without their involvement. The meeting has also prompted reactions from European allies concerned about being sidelined.

Saudi Arabia, hosting the summit, looks to bolster its diplomatic standing, with Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman at the helm. The gathering offers a strategic platform for MBS to reshape his global image following past controversies. Meanwhile, regional dynamics and US ties remain complex under the shadow of evolving conflicts elsewhere.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tremors felt in Delhi.

Tremors felt in Delhi.

 India
2
Starmer's Strategic Stance: Bridging Peace in Ukraine Conflict

Starmer's Strategic Stance: Bridging Peace in Ukraine Conflict

 Global
3
Tensions in Taiwan Strait: Canadian Warship's Journey Spurs Reaction

Tensions in Taiwan Strait: Canadian Warship's Journey Spurs Reaction

 Global
4
Amritsar Airport Sees Another Batch of Deportees Amid Controversy

Amritsar Airport Sees Another Batch of Deportees Amid Controversy

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How reinforcement learning and generative AI drive the next wave of data-centric AI innovation

Medical training enters digital age: The impact of VR and AR on hemodialysis education

Trust, consensus, and debate: How scientists choose their crisis communication channels

Transforming coral reef coral reef monitoring and conservation with AI and GIS

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025