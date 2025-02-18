Diplomatic Chessboard: US-Russia Talks in Saudi Arabia Amid Ukraine Conflict

In a significant diplomatic development, top Russian and American officials met in Riyadh to discuss the tenuous relations and the ongoing war in Ukraine. This high-stakes meeting, held at the historic Diriyah Palace, marks a shift in US policy toward engaging Russia.

Absent from the talks are Ukraine officials, sparking discontent from Kyiv, with President Volodymyr Zelenskyy firmly stating that Ukraine will not recognize agreements brokered without their involvement. The meeting has also prompted reactions from European allies concerned about being sidelined.

Saudi Arabia, hosting the summit, looks to bolster its diplomatic standing, with Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman at the helm. The gathering offers a strategic platform for MBS to reshape his global image following past controversies. Meanwhile, regional dynamics and US ties remain complex under the shadow of evolving conflicts elsewhere.

(With inputs from agencies.)