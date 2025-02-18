Left Menu

Historic Riyadh Talks: U.S. and Russia Seek Paths to Peace

U.S. and Russian officials convened in Riyadh for crucial discussions aimed at halting the Ukraine conflict and improving bilateral relations. This meeting could precede a summit between Presidents Trump and Putin. While Europe prepares for a larger defense role, Washington's approach marks a shift from the prior Biden administration.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 18-02-2025 14:43 IST | Created: 18-02-2025 13:15 IST
Historic Riyadh Talks: U.S. and Russia Seek Paths to Peace
Russian President Vladimir Putin. Image Credit: ANI

In a pivotal meeting held in Riyadh on Tuesday, officials from the United States and Russia engaged in what many consider the most important talks yet to end Moscow's war in Ukraine.

The discussions are set to address pathways to peace in Ukraine and the restoration of Russia-U.S. relations. Notably, Ukraine isn't represented at these talks but has stated that no agreements should be made on its behalf.

Following the encounter in Riyadh, expectations are building for a possible summit between President Donald Trump and his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin, signaling a significant departure from the previous U.S. administration's stance under President Joe Biden.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tremors felt in Delhi.

Tremors felt in Delhi.

 India
2
Starmer's Strategic Stance: Bridging Peace in Ukraine Conflict

Starmer's Strategic Stance: Bridging Peace in Ukraine Conflict

 Global
3
Tensions in Taiwan Strait: Canadian Warship's Journey Spurs Reaction

Tensions in Taiwan Strait: Canadian Warship's Journey Spurs Reaction

 Global
4
Amritsar Airport Sees Another Batch of Deportees Amid Controversy

Amritsar Airport Sees Another Batch of Deportees Amid Controversy

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How reinforcement learning and generative AI drive the next wave of data-centric AI innovation

Medical training enters digital age: The impact of VR and AR on hemodialysis education

Trust, consensus, and debate: How scientists choose their crisis communication channels

Transforming coral reef coral reef monitoring and conservation with AI and GIS

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025