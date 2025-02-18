Historic Riyadh Talks: U.S. and Russia Seek Paths to Peace

In a pivotal meeting held in Riyadh on Tuesday, officials from the United States and Russia engaged in what many consider the most important talks yet to end Moscow's war in Ukraine.

The discussions are set to address pathways to peace in Ukraine and the restoration of Russia-U.S. relations. Notably, Ukraine isn't represented at these talks but has stated that no agreements should be made on its behalf.

Following the encounter in Riyadh, expectations are building for a possible summit between President Donald Trump and his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin, signaling a significant departure from the previous U.S. administration's stance under President Joe Biden.

