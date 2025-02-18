Singapore's Economic Outlook Amidst Global Tensions

Singapore is bracing for an economic slowdown as global tensions rise. In his budget speech, Prime Minister and Finance Minister Lawrence Wong highlighted concerns over the U.S.-China contest for supremacy, which could reshape the global economic landscape and hinder growth prospects.

Wong pointed out that Singapore's economy, being small and highly open, will inevitably feel the ripple effects of these international dynamics. The country's GDP saw a remarkable acceleration in 2024, but forecasts indicate a potential moderation to 1.0% to 3.0% growth in 2025.

As Singapore approaches its elections, the budget will likely address cost of living and employment challenges amidst global uncertainties, particularly regarding U.S. trade policies.

(With inputs from agencies.)