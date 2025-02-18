Left Menu

Singapore's Economic Outlook Amidst Global Tensions

Prime Minister Lawrence Wong, also serving as Singapore's finance minister, highlighted in his budget speech the potential slowdown in economic growth due to increasing global tensions, mainly caused by the U.S.-China rivalry. The GDP growth is projected to moderate, despite recent acceleration, as the country braces for upcoming elections.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 18-02-2025 14:48 IST | Created: 18-02-2025 13:27 IST
Singapore's Economic Outlook Amidst Global Tensions
Lawrence Wong Image Credit: Wikipedia

Singapore is bracing for an economic slowdown as global tensions rise. In his budget speech, Prime Minister and Finance Minister Lawrence Wong highlighted concerns over the U.S.-China contest for supremacy, which could reshape the global economic landscape and hinder growth prospects.

Wong pointed out that Singapore's economy, being small and highly open, will inevitably feel the ripple effects of these international dynamics. The country's GDP saw a remarkable acceleration in 2024, but forecasts indicate a potential moderation to 1.0% to 3.0% growth in 2025.

As Singapore approaches its elections, the budget will likely address cost of living and employment challenges amidst global uncertainties, particularly regarding U.S. trade policies.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tremors felt in Delhi.

Tremors felt in Delhi.

 India
2
Starmer's Strategic Stance: Bridging Peace in Ukraine Conflict

Starmer's Strategic Stance: Bridging Peace in Ukraine Conflict

 Global
3
Tensions in Taiwan Strait: Canadian Warship's Journey Spurs Reaction

Tensions in Taiwan Strait: Canadian Warship's Journey Spurs Reaction

 Global
4
Amritsar Airport Sees Another Batch of Deportees Amid Controversy

Amritsar Airport Sees Another Batch of Deportees Amid Controversy

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How reinforcement learning and generative AI drive the next wave of data-centric AI innovation

Medical training enters digital age: The impact of VR and AR on hemodialysis education

Trust, consensus, and debate: How scientists choose their crisis communication channels

Transforming coral reef coral reef monitoring and conservation with AI and GIS

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025