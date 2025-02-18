Left Menu

Udit Raj's Fiery Critique of Mayawati: A Call for Political Reformation

Former Lok Sabha MP Udit Raj criticizes BSP chief Mayawati, arguing her actions have stifled the social movement for Bahujans. He calls for political change, urging communities to unite beyond casteism. Raj's remarks reflect ongoing debates on social justice and political dynamics in India.

Udit Raj
  • India

Former Lok Sabha MP Udit Raj launched a strong criticism against BSP leader Mayawati, claiming her leadership has 'strangled the social movement'. Raj emphasized the need for political change, drawing parallels to Mahabharat, urging a fight against enemies of social justice.

In a conversation with the media, Raj clarified that his controversial remarks about 'strangling' were political metaphors, not calls for violence. He stressed on the necessity of political reformation among Bahujan communities, criticizing past leadership for failing to address caste-based divisions.

Raj's commentary highlights a broader dialogue on political organization and social justice in India. He advocates for a unified approach, urging diverse communities within Bahujans to collaborate and transcend individual and caste-based politics.

(With inputs from agencies.)

