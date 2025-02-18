Ashutosh Sinha's Dramatic Protest: Mourning Morality in Uttar Pradesh

In a dramatic protest, Samajwadi Party MLC Ashutosh Sinha arrived at the Uttar Pradesh Assembly carrying an urn labeled 'mortal remains of morality' to the UP Assembly, sharply criticizing the Adityanath government.

As Sinha cycled over three kilometers to the assembly, he accused the government of concealing the real death toll from the Kumbh stampede to avoid accountability and transparency.

Highlighting the alleged mismanagement, Sinha claimed the state administration failed to express sympathy for the victims, thereby showing a lack of moral integrity and diminishing democratic values.

