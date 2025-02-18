Left Menu

Ashutosh Sinha's Dramatic Protest: Mourning Morality in Uttar Pradesh

Samajwadi Party MLC Ashutosh Sinha staged a protest in Uttar Pradesh Assembly against the Adityanath government, accusing it of hiding the death toll from the Kumbh stampede. He carried an urn labeled 'mortal remains of morality' to symbolize the government's perceived lack of transparency and accountability.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Lucknow | Updated: 18-02-2025 15:35 IST | Created: 18-02-2025 14:36 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: Pixabay
  • Country:
  • India

In a dramatic protest, Samajwadi Party MLC Ashutosh Sinha arrived at the Uttar Pradesh Assembly carrying an urn labeled 'mortal remains of morality' to the UP Assembly, sharply criticizing the Adityanath government.

As Sinha cycled over three kilometers to the assembly, he accused the government of concealing the real death toll from the Kumbh stampede to avoid accountability and transparency.

Highlighting the alleged mismanagement, Sinha claimed the state administration failed to express sympathy for the victims, thereby showing a lack of moral integrity and diminishing democratic values.

(With inputs from agencies.)

