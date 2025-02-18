Left Menu

Bihar Political Clash: Lalu Yadav Compared to Karpoori Thakur by Tejashwi Yadav Sparks Controversy

Union Minister Nityanand Rai criticized Opposition Leader Tejashwi Yadav for likening former Chief Minister Lalu Prasad Yadav to Karpoori Thakur. Rai asserted that Lalu should be awarded for fostering crime and hindering development in Bihar. The reaction highlighted ongoing political rifts within the state.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 18-02-2025 14:59 IST | Created: 18-02-2025 14:59 IST
Union Minister for State Nityanand Rai (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Nityanand Rai, Union Minister of State for Home Affairs, criticized Tejashwi Yadav, Bihar's opposition leader, for equating Lalu Prasad Yadav with Karpoori Thakur. Rai insisted that Lalu's administration only stalled development, shielded criminals, and tarnished Bihar's image. He emphasized the distinct social contributions of Thakur compared to Lalu's governance.

Rai noted that while Karpoori Thakur championed justice for marginalized communities as Prime Minister Narendra Modi does today, Lalu's term brought 'jungle raj.' The minister questioned Tejashwi's affiliation with Congress, highlighting its historical stance against reservations and democratic values.

Further, Rai argued that contemporaries rewarded Karpoori Thakur with honors like Bharat Ratna, posthumously acknowledging his genuine dedication to social justice. He firmly dismissed any comparison between Thakur and Lalu, citing lawlessness during Lalu's era. Rai warned that Tejashwi's similar ambitions would be rebuffed by Biharis.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Latest News

