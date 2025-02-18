Bihar Political Clash: Lalu Yadav Compared to Karpoori Thakur by Tejashwi Yadav Sparks Controversy

Nityanand Rai, Union Minister of State for Home Affairs, criticized Tejashwi Yadav, Bihar's opposition leader, for equating Lalu Prasad Yadav with Karpoori Thakur. Rai insisted that Lalu's administration only stalled development, shielded criminals, and tarnished Bihar's image. He emphasized the distinct social contributions of Thakur compared to Lalu's governance.

Rai noted that while Karpoori Thakur championed justice for marginalized communities as Prime Minister Narendra Modi does today, Lalu's term brought 'jungle raj.' The minister questioned Tejashwi's affiliation with Congress, highlighting its historical stance against reservations and democratic values.

Further, Rai argued that contemporaries rewarded Karpoori Thakur with honors like Bharat Ratna, posthumously acknowledging his genuine dedication to social justice. He firmly dismissed any comparison between Thakur and Lalu, citing lawlessness during Lalu's era. Rai warned that Tejashwi's similar ambitions would be rebuffed by Biharis.

