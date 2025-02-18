Foreigners in Germany: No Link to Rising Crime Rates, Says Study

Ahead of a critical election, a recent study reveals no link between the influx of foreigners and rising crime rates in Germany. Conducted by the Ifo institute, the research analyzed police statistics dating from 2018 to 2023.

Jean-Victor Alipour, leading the study, emphasized that the presence of foreigners, including refugees, does not correlate with an increase in district crime rates. These findings arrive amid politically charged narratives blaming migrants for recent violent incidents.

The analysis noted that foreigners appear more frequently in crime statistics due to residing in urban areas where crime rates are generally higher, independent of nationality. This addresses misrepresented claims as security and immigration dominate the election agenda following high-profile attacks.

(With inputs from agencies.)