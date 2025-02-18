Left Menu

Foreigners in Germany: No Link to Rising Crime Rates, Says Study

A study by the Ifo institute finds no correlation between the proportion of foreigners and local crime rates in Germany. The report challenges prevailing election narratives linking migrants to crime. Researchers analyzed data from 2018 to 2023, noting migrants often settle in higher-crime urban areas.

Updated: 18-02-2025 15:47 IST | Created: 18-02-2025 15:23 IST
Ahead of a critical election, a recent study reveals no link between the influx of foreigners and rising crime rates in Germany. Conducted by the Ifo institute, the research analyzed police statistics dating from 2018 to 2023.

Jean-Victor Alipour, leading the study, emphasized that the presence of foreigners, including refugees, does not correlate with an increase in district crime rates. These findings arrive amid politically charged narratives blaming migrants for recent violent incidents.

The analysis noted that foreigners appear more frequently in crime statistics due to residing in urban areas where crime rates are generally higher, independent of nationality. This addresses misrepresented claims as security and immigration dominate the election agenda following high-profile attacks.

(With inputs from agencies.)

