British Couple Detained in Iran on Suspicion of Spying

An alleged British couple, Craig and Lindsay Foreman, have been detained in Iran since January on charges of espionage. Accusations suggest links to hostile intelligence agencies. The incident occurred in Kerman, Iran. The UK ambassador has since intervened, meeting the couple amidst rising diplomatic tensions.

In a developing international incident, Iranian authorities have accused a British couple of espionage, according to state media reports on Tuesday. Allegations against Craig and Lindsay Foreman include ties to intelligence agencies from 'hostile countries.' The couple was reportedly traveling on motorbikes when detained in Kerman, southern Iran.

Mizanonline.ir, a site affiliated with Iran's judicial arm, cites judiciary spokesman Asghar Jahangir, affirming that the Revolutionary Guard's intelligence forces arrested the couple. Jahangir elaborated that they are believed to have gathered information from several provinces in Iran, although he provided no further specifics.

While the couple's situation has raised significant concern within the UK, Iran's historical trend of holding Western nationals on security charges complicates diplomatic relations. Critically, Iran refutes claims of using detainees as negotiation instruments with Western nations. The British Foreign Office remains vigilant as ambassador Hugo Shorter engages in discussions with Iranian officials in Kerman.

