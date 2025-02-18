Hamas to Release Hostages Amid Ceasefire Negotiations
A senior Hamas leader announced plans to release six Israeli hostages and the bodies of four others, including the Bibas family, as part of a ceasefire. The release follows intense conflict and negotiations, with a second phase potentially requiring more hostage releases in exchange for an enduring ceasefire.
- Country:
- Egypt
In a pivotal move, a senior Hamas leader has announced the forthcoming release of six Israeli hostages and the bodies of four others, amidst the fragile ceasefire between Hamas and Israel.
Among the bodies to be released are those of the Bibas family, symbolic of the Israeli suffering experienced during the recent conflict. The publicized release is expected to occur with the first phase concluding with these last living hostages being freed as negotiations continue.
The ceasefire has halted the intense fighting, fueling humanitarian aid into Gaza and allowing many Palestinians to return home. Further negotiations will focus on a more challenging second phase, potentially involving more hostage exchanges for a lasting peace.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Israel's Diplomatic Mission to Doha: Unveiling the Next Steps in Gaza Ceasefire Dialogue
Back to Rubble: The Return of the Mohammed Family to Gaza
Ceasefire Talks: Next Steps in Gaza Peace Process
Thai Hostages Reunited: A Journey From Gaza to Healing
Trump's Controversial Gaza Relocation Proposal Faces Criticism