Hamas to Release Hostages Amid Ceasefire Negotiations

In a pivotal move, a senior Hamas leader has announced the forthcoming release of six Israeli hostages and the bodies of four others, amidst the fragile ceasefire between Hamas and Israel.

Among the bodies to be released are those of the Bibas family, symbolic of the Israeli suffering experienced during the recent conflict. The publicized release is expected to occur with the first phase concluding with these last living hostages being freed as negotiations continue.

The ceasefire has halted the intense fighting, fueling humanitarian aid into Gaza and allowing many Palestinians to return home. Further negotiations will focus on a more challenging second phase, potentially involving more hostage exchanges for a lasting peace.

(With inputs from agencies.)