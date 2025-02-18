Russia-US Diplomats Meet in Saudi Arabia Amid Shifts in Foreign Policy

Top diplomats from Russia and the United States met in Saudi Arabia on Tuesday, aiming to mend strained ties and address the ongoing conflict in Ukraine. This diplomatic engagement indicates a significant shift in American foreign policy under President Donald Trump.

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio and Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov led the discussions, focusing on three main goals: restoring embassy staffing, forming a team for Ukraine peace talks, and exploring closer economic collaboration. The absence of Ukrainian representation at the meeting stirred unease among European allies, worried about being sidelined.

Despite the absence of significant breakthroughs, the talks showcase Saudi Arabia's efforts to play a major diplomatic role. Meanwhile, Russian drone attacks continue in Ukraine, highlighting the urgency of finding a peaceful resolution to the conflict.

(With inputs from agencies.)