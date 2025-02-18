Major Political Shift: Sahasram Korote Joins Shiv Sena

In a significant political move, Congress leader and former MLA Sahasram Korote has announced his decision to join the Shiv Sena. The formal induction is set to occur in the presence of Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde on Saturday.

Korote cited his inspiration from Shinde's development initiatives and expressed grievances over being denied an assembly election ticket, attributing the decision to Nana Patole, the then state Congress president. He represented the Amgaon constituency in Gondia district from 2019 to 2024.

Korote's switch comes amidst a broader trend, with other political figures considering a similar change. Recently, former NCP MLA Manohar Chandrikapure, along with his son Sugat, joined the Shiv Sena, highlighting a growing consolidation under Shinde's leadership.

