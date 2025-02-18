Left Menu

Erdogan Advocates for Ukraine Sovereignty and Peace

President Erdogan affirmed Turkey's unwavering support for Ukraine's sovereignty, suggesting Ankara as a venue for peace talks with Russia. His remarks followed discussions with President Zelenskiy and highlighted that recent U.S. diplomatic efforts align with Turkey's longstanding stance on the Ukraine-Russia conflict.

President Tayyip Erdogan on Tuesday reaffirmed Turkey's steadfast commitment to Ukraine's territorial integrity and sovereignty. Speaking at a press conference in Ankara, Erdogan proposed Turkey as a suitable location for future peace negotiations involving Russia.

His remarks followed discussions with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy, emphasizing the convergence of recent U.S. diplomatic efforts, led by President Donald Trump, with Turkey's policy since the onset of the Ukraine-Russia conflict three years ago.

Erdogan's stance positions Turkey as a potential mediator in the ongoing geopolitical tension, underscoring a diplomatic approach to resolving the protracted conflict.

