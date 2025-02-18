BJP's Dominance in Gujarat Local Body Polls

In an emphatic victory, the BJP secured dominance in Gujarat's local body elections, capturing the Junagadh Municipal Corporation and the majority of the municipalities across the state.

The triumph is credited to the popularity of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, strategic guidance from Union Home Minister Amit Shah, and the pro-people initiatives led by Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel. While the ruling party swept the elections, the Congress saw a modest increase in seats in certain municipalities, including Junagadh.

The BJP's dominance further underscores its sustained electoral strength in Gujarat, following successes in previous assembly and Lok Sabha elections. The party's sweep of 65 out of 68 municipalities and all three taluka panchayats signifies growing voter trust in its governance.

(With inputs from agencies.)