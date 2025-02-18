Left Menu

BJP's Dominance in Gujarat Local Body Polls

The BJP claimed a strong victory in Gujarat's local body elections, winning the Junagadh Municipal Corporation and the majority of municipalities. The win was credited to Prime Minister Modi's popularity, Amit Shah's guidance, and the pro-people policies of the Bhupendra Patel-led government. Congress, however, managed to increase its seat tally in some areas.

In an emphatic victory, the BJP secured dominance in Gujarat's local body elections, capturing the Junagadh Municipal Corporation and the majority of the municipalities across the state.

The triumph is credited to the popularity of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, strategic guidance from Union Home Minister Amit Shah, and the pro-people initiatives led by Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel. While the ruling party swept the elections, the Congress saw a modest increase in seats in certain municipalities, including Junagadh.

The BJP's dominance further underscores its sustained electoral strength in Gujarat, following successes in previous assembly and Lok Sabha elections. The party's sweep of 65 out of 68 municipalities and all three taluka panchayats signifies growing voter trust in its governance.

