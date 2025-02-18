Left Menu

Suvendu Adhikari Accuses Mamata Banerjee of Demographic Manipulation

Leader of Opposition Suvendu Adhikari criticized the Mamata Banerjee government for alleged demographic changes aided by cross-border infiltration from Bangladesh. He accused Banerjee of religious polarization, belittling Hindu gatherings, and appeasement policies. Adhikari vowed to safeguard Hindu interests and accused TMC of obstructing essential airport expansion and suppressing BJP voices.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 18-02-2025 22:29 IST
Suvendu Adhikari, the Leader of Opposition in the West Bengal Assembly, has launched a stern attack on the Mamata Banerjee administration. He accused the government of facilitating demographic alterations through cross-border infiltration from Bangladesh.

Adhikari also criticized the Chief Minister for allegedly belittling Hindu religious gatherings by describing events like the Maha Kumbh as 'mrityu kumbh.' He claimed Banerjee's policies are dividing the state's population along religious lines.

In a heated statement, Adhikari vowed to defend the interests of Hindus and challenged the TMC's policies on land acquisition for airport expansion, suggesting that the ruling party obstructs development for religious appeasement.

(With inputs from agencies.)

