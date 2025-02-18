Left Menu

Unlocking Governance: The Delhi Model Revolution

Senior AAP leader, Jasmine Shah, highlights the need for political will to improve public services in India. Launching 'The Delhi Model' at Harvard, Shah showcases AAP's governance feats in health and education. Despite India's economic rise, human development lags. The book underscores Delhi’s innovative service delivery approaches.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 18-02-2025 22:39 IST | Created: 18-02-2025 22:39 IST
At the Harvard India Conference, Jasmine Shah of the Aam Aadmi Party emphasized the crucial role of political will over state capacity for effective public service delivery. Shah launched his book, 'The Delhi Model,' showcasing the AAP's governance strategies in health, education, and service innovation.

Shah pointed to India's sliding position in the UN Human Development Index, stressing the AAP's belief in coupling economic growth with human development. He credited Delhi's transformation in health and education sectors to the strategic initiatives led by the former Chief Minister, Arvind Kejriwal.

The book's launch at Harvard, attended by faculty and students, shed light on alternative governance models focused on social welfare, a topic gaining international attention. The event reflects global interest in governance approaches that integrate economic progression with human development.

(With inputs from agencies.)

