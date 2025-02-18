Left Menu

Political Turmoil: Assam's CM Denies Witch Hunt Allegation in ISI Controversy

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma rejects claims of a 'witch hunt' in the case involving Congress MP Gaurav Gogoi's wife's alleged ISI ties. Sarma emphasizes national security priorities amidst political tensions, as Assam Police investigate alleged Pakistani connections, stirring debate over political motivations in upcoming elections.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Guwahati | Updated: 18-02-2025 23:02 IST | Created: 18-02-2025 23:02 IST
Political Turmoil: Assam's CM Denies Witch Hunt Allegation in ISI Controversy
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Amid mounting political tensions, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma has categorically denied allegations of instigating a 'witch hunt' related to Congress MP Gaurav Gogoi's British wife, Elizabeth Colburn, and her purported ties with Pakistan's ISI.

Sarma, responding to Congress MP Pradyut Bordoloi's social media comments, asserted the primacy of national security, dismissing political motivations. He reaffirmed his commitment to safeguarding national interests above personal or political considerations, promising revelations in the coming months.

The controversy intensified with the Assam Police forming a Special Investigation Team (SIT) to probe a case against Pakistani national Ali Tauqeer Sheikh for social media remarks. Meanwhile, Gogoi labeled allegations against his wife as 'laughable', hinting at political maneuvering before the 2026 assembly elections.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Scandal in Argentina: Cryptocurrency Chaos Ties President Milei to Fraud Probe

Scandal in Argentina: Cryptocurrency Chaos Ties President Milei to Fraud Pro...

 Global
2
FAA Firings Raise National Security Alarms Amid Crisis

FAA Firings Raise National Security Alarms Amid Crisis

 United States
3
European Dilemma: Defence Spending vs. Peacekeeping in Ukraine

European Dilemma: Defence Spending vs. Peacekeeping in Ukraine

 Global
4
Social Security Shakeup: Michelle King's Departure Amid Government Record Dispute

Social Security Shakeup: Michelle King's Departure Amid Government Record Di...

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How reinforcement learning and generative AI drive the next wave of data-centric AI innovation

Medical training enters digital age: The impact of VR and AR on hemodialysis education

Trust, consensus, and debate: How scientists choose their crisis communication channels

Transforming coral reef coral reef monitoring and conservation with AI and GIS

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025