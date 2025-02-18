Political Turmoil: Assam's CM Denies Witch Hunt Allegation in ISI Controversy
Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma rejects claims of a 'witch hunt' in the case involving Congress MP Gaurav Gogoi's wife's alleged ISI ties. Sarma emphasizes national security priorities amidst political tensions, as Assam Police investigate alleged Pakistani connections, stirring debate over political motivations in upcoming elections.
Amid mounting political tensions, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma has categorically denied allegations of instigating a 'witch hunt' related to Congress MP Gaurav Gogoi's British wife, Elizabeth Colburn, and her purported ties with Pakistan's ISI.
Sarma, responding to Congress MP Pradyut Bordoloi's social media comments, asserted the primacy of national security, dismissing political motivations. He reaffirmed his commitment to safeguarding national interests above personal or political considerations, promising revelations in the coming months.
The controversy intensified with the Assam Police forming a Special Investigation Team (SIT) to probe a case against Pakistani national Ali Tauqeer Sheikh for social media remarks. Meanwhile, Gogoi labeled allegations against his wife as 'laughable', hinting at political maneuvering before the 2026 assembly elections.
