India and Qatar Elevate Ties with Strategic Partnership and Economic Initiatives

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Qatar's Amir Sheikh Tamim Bin Hamad Al-Thani have announced a comprehensive strategic partnership, focusing on combating terrorism, enhancing trade, and fostering cultural ties. The leaders expressed optimism for deeper cooperation across sectors like technology, energy, and security, affirming their commitment to regional stability.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 19-02-2025 00:23 IST | Created: 19-02-2025 00:23 IST
In a significant diplomatic move, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the Amir of Qatar, Sheikh Tamim Bin Hamad Al-Thani, have thrust their nation's relationship into a new era of cooperation, following extensive discussions on Tuesday.

The duo's declaration was evident—condemn terrorism in every form, navigate via dialogue and diplomacy, and solidify bilateral affiliations through diverse channels, including energy, trade, and cybersecurity.

As a part of this fresh coalition, Qatar commits $10 billion investment into India, with ambitions to increase bilateral trade to $28 billion in five years. Moreover, the nations aim to boost cultural and educational exchanges while advocating for United Nations reforms.

