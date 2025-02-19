Elon Musk's Advising Role Sparks Legal Battle Over Government Efficiency Oversight

Elon Musk's advisory position to President Donald Trump has become the center of controversy as the administration seeks to redefine his involvement with the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE). Although Musk is not officially part of DOGE, his role has been disputed as a lawsuit challenges his unchecked influence over governmental data access.

The Trump administration, asserting that Musk is a senior advisor without direct decision-making power at DOGE, faces legal battles from Democratic states opposing Musk's authority. These states claim Musk has too much power for someone not elected or confirmed by the Senate, arguing it violates constitutional norms.

Musk, known for advocating sweeping government reforms, has recently pushed for eliminating entire federal agencies to cut spending. As the legal dispute continues, the White House remains tight-lipped about the DOGE leadership, while potential layoffs are still managed by individual agency heads.

